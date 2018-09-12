Cart 0
Cart 0

Join us for a day of girl power, golfing and games at our annual golf tournament, Swing for the Kids. It’s an event that brings together Chicago’s professional women and benefits the girls of Off the Street Club to give them a shot at a better future. Because when women play, our girls win.

Event Details

SEPTEMBER 23 - TWIN ORCHARD COUNTRY CLUB

10-11:30AM - REGISTRATION

Registration, Welcome Breakfast Reception, Ralph’s Bracelet, practice facilities & locker room open

11:30AM-NOON - WARM UP & FUN
Morning yoga and stretching, Team Chipping Challenge, Group Photo

12:00 (noon) – GOLF!
Shotgun Start, 9-Hole scramble with carts
Rejuvenation stations and beverages on course

3:30PM - COCKTAIL RECEPTION, AWARDS RECEPTION, AUCTION, SPONSOR A GIRL & RAFFLE
Cocktail Reception & Awards Reception
Live Auction, Artist Entertainment Performance, Sponsor-a-Girl & Raffle followed by closing remarks

 

Presenting Sponsor - SOLD to RRG - The Recruiting Resource Group!

Presenting Sponsor - SOLD to RRG - The Recruiting Resource Group!

$25,000.00
Full details →

SPONSORSHIPS

Photography Sponsor - Sold to Facebook!

Photography Sponsor - Sold to Facebook!

$3,000.00

Twin Orchard Country Club

22353 Old McHenry Rd

Long Grove, IL 60047

(847) 634-3800

Monday, September 23, 2019

GET DIRECTIONS

Contact

Contact Us

Any questions? Contact us to get answers
from our tournament director.

Tim Schulte
Tournament Office
Mid-America Sports Inc.
2599 Chestnut Ave
Glenview, IL 60026
(312) 315-2917


Email: tschulte@midamericasports.com