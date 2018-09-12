Join us for a day of girl power, golfing and games at our annual golf tournament, Swing for the Kids. It’s an event that brings together Chicago’s professional women and benefits the girls of Off the Street Club to give them a shot at a better future. Because when women play, our girls win.
Event Details
SEPTEMBER 23 - TWIN ORCHARD COUNTRY CLUB
10-11:30AM - REGISTRATION
Registration, Welcome Breakfast Reception, Ralph’s Bracelet, practice facilities & locker room open
11:30AM-NOON - WARM UP & FUN
Morning yoga and stretching, Team Chipping Challenge, Group Photo
12:00 (noon) – GOLF!
Shotgun Start, 9-Hole scramble with carts
Rejuvenation stations and beverages on course
3:30PM - COCKTAIL RECEPTION, AWARDS RECEPTION, AUCTION, SPONSOR A GIRL & RAFFLE
Cocktail Reception & Awards Reception
Live Auction, Artist Entertainment Performance, Sponsor-a-Girl & Raffle followed by closing remarks
Presenting Sponsor - SOLD to RRG - The Recruiting Resource Group!
SPONSORSHIPS
Sponsor A Girl
Donations
Raffle Tickets
Twin Orchard Country Club
22353 Old McHenry Rd
Long Grove, IL 60047
(847) 634-3800
Monday, September 23, 2019
Contact
Contact Us
Any questions? Contact us to get answers
from our tournament director.
Tim Schulte
Tournament Office
Mid-America Sports Inc.
2599 Chestnut Ave
Glenview, IL 60026
(312) 315-2917
Email: tschulte@midamericasports.com